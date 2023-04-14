Guyana lose in spirited performance against Canada

Guyana’s Under-21 hockey team ended their Pool B competition with a spirited performance but eventually went down 0-5 to pre-Group favourites Canada in the Junior Pan American hockey championships yesterday at the National Hockey Centre in St. Michael, Barbados.

Returning from their buoyant 1-0 victory over Barbados in their second tournament fixture, Guyana kept the Canadians at bay for the entire first quarter with stout defending, at times frustrating the North American side. They were even awarded two penalty corners in the 8th and 14th minutes but failed to capitalize on the scoring opportunities. The trend continued deep into the second quarter before the Canadians converted with a penalty corner off the stick of Leighton De Souza almost on the stroke of half time.