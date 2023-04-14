Joseph’s Titans remain in contention for lead with win over Kings

(CMC) – West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph continued his solid start to the Indian Premier League as his Gujarat Titans remained locked in contention for the lead in the standings, with a six-wicket victory over Punjab Kings.

Playing at IS Bindra Stadium yesterday, Titans chased down 155 to get over the line with a ball to spare, and record their third win in four matches.

They are one of three teams on six points – along with Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants – but lie third behind them on the basis of an inferior net run rate. Sent in, Kings were held to 153 for eight from their 20 overs with Matthew Short top-scoring with 36 from 24 balls, Jitesh Sharma getting 25 from 23 deliveries and Shahrukh Khan (22) and Sam Curran (22) playing small roles.

Short, who belted half-dozen fours and a six, put on 28 for the second wicket with Captain Shikhar Dhawan (8) and 27 for the third with Bhanuka Rajapaksa (20), before Jitesh joined the latter in the most productive stand of the innings – 37 for the fourth wicket. Seamer Mohit Sharma led the attack with two for 18 from his four overs while Joseph finished with one for 32 from his full complement, to take his tally for the tournament to seven wickets. In reply, opener Shubman Gill top-scored with 67 from 49 balls with seven fours and a six, posting 48 for the first wicket with Wriddhiman Saha (30) and a further 41 for the second with Sai Sudharsan (19).

When two wickets fell for 17 runs in the space of 19 balls to leave the chase on 106 for three in the 15th over, Gill added 42 for the fourth wicket with South African David Miller (17 not out) to steady the innings.