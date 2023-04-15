Taylor’s Tornadoes win fifth place playoff

KOWLOON, Hong Kong, CMC – Former West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor played a small role but it was enough to help her Tornadoes to an emphatic 55-run victory over Sapphires in their fifth place playoff in the Fairbreak Invitational.

Playing at the Kowloon Cricket Club here yesterday, Taylor top-scored with 24 from 17 deliveries as Tornadoes rallied to 115 for five from their 20 overs.

In reply, Sapphires collapsed to 60 all out in the 15th over, Player-of-the-Match Winifred Duraisingam (3-8), Sita Rana Magar (3-17) and Chanida Sutthiruang (3-22) all picking up three wickets each to destroy the run chase.

Sent in, Tornadoes lost England’s Natasha Miles cheaply for five with the score on six in the fourth over but Taylor held the innings together, posting 35 for the second wicket with Sterre Kalis (19) and a further 33 for the third wicket with Mary-Anne Musonda (18).

Taylor, who struck a half-century earlier this week, counted four fours before perishing in the 13th over and it was then left to Aliya Riaz (19 not out) and Sutthiruang (12 not out) to see the innings out in a 25-run, unbroken sixth wicket stand.

In reply, Sapphires lost both openers Sibona Jimmy (4) and Gaby Lewis (1) in the third over with 12 runs on the board and wickets continued to tumble, leaving the innings without hope of a recovery.