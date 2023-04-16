AG’s Chambers says Hire Purchase Act not being observed

The Attorney General’s Chambers says it has noted with great regret, the complaints of many in respect of alleged unfair and possibly unlawful conduct in hire purchase transactions.

A statement yesterday from the AG’s Chambers said it is because of these reasons that the Government of Guyana enacted a modern Hire Purchase Act which came into force in 2022.

“The main objective of the Act is to bring greater balance and fairness in the relationship between the hirer and owner which was skewed heavily in favour of the former over the latter, prior to the enactment of the legislation.