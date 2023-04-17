Multiple-door sluices planned for flood mitigation in other regions

In response to two catastrophic floods in 18 years, Guyana is stepping up the protection of its vulnerable coastline, using funds from its recent carbon credits’ sale to finance the construction of multiple door sluices and other water management initiatives.

At the top of the country’s plan, is the replication of the Hope Canal eight-door sluice, which was built to prevent the recurrence of the catastrophic 2005 Great Flood. The multi-door sluice has the capacity to drain water at 58 cubic metres per second and will be replicated in regions Two, Three, Five and Six. The plan is part of a broader flood mitigation and climate adaptation approach by the government.