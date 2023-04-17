Presidential guard dies in Coverden accident

Avandel Kevin Narine, a 24-year-old Police Corporal stationed at the President Guard (PG) and attached to Castellani House, who resided at 41-42 New Market Street, Georgetown, died in an accident which occurred at about 6.20 morning.
The police said that the accident involved Motor Jeep PAD 3849 (a silver grey Land Cruiser Jeep owned by Anter Narine of 123 Amla Avenue, Prashad Nagar, Georgetown) and was driven at the time by Corporal Narine. The three other occupants in the vehicle at the time were Arvin Enouch, a 24-year-old from Good Hope, East Coast Demerara; Marcia Dundas, a 23-year-old from Old Road, Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara; and Cassie Atkinson, a 22-year-old of Kitty, Georgetown.