Matthews slams ton to power Warriors Women to FairBreak title

KOWLOON, Hong Kong, CMC – A breathtaking hundred and a tidy bowling spell from West Indies Women’s captain Hayley Matthews spurred Warriors Women to the FairBreak Invitational title yesterday, with a convincing 93-run win against Falcons Women. Matthews blasted 11 fours and nine sixes in 123 from 52 balls and was the rock upon which Warriors built a challenging total of 230 for four from their allocation of 20 overs in the final at the Kowloon Cricket Club.

She returned to bag two for 14 from three overs with her flighty off-spin, making her a shoo-in for the Player-of-the-Match award and enabling Warriors to restrict Falcons to 137 for eight in their 20 overs. It was the second time in less than one month that Matthews was part of the winning side in a global women’s Twenty20 tournament.

She played a starring role in Mumbai Indians Women winning the inaugural Women’s Premier League – the female version of the Indian Premier League – last month, when she was voted Most Valuable Player.

Matthews was the glue that held the Warriors innings together after they were sent in to bat, and she dominated all four stands of which she was a part, including a 68-run stand for the third wicket with South African Mignon du Preez.

When Matthews was dismissed in the 15th over, Warriors were 155 for four, and Scotland all-rounder Kathryn Bryce struck eight fours and two sixes in 52 from from 20 balls to lead the charge in the closing overs. Bryce shared an unbroken fifth wicket stand of 75 with her captain Sindhu Sriharsha of the United States, who was not out on 25.

Falcons got off to a fast start, with England international Danni Wyatt and Sri Lanka Women’s captain Chamari Athapaththu going at 10 runs an over.

When Wyatt was caught behind off Bryce for 20 and Athapaththu went in similar fashion to Matthews, the task became harder.

Falcons captain Suzie Bates, the former New Zealand Women’s captain, made 25 and United Arab Emirates international Theertha Satish got 29 and tried to keep up with the imposing run rate.

Their dismissals in the 12th and 16th overs respectively, left Falcons with a mountain, which last year’s beaten finalists failed to climb.

West Indies Women’s pacer Shamilia Connell failed to take a wicket for Warriors in two overs that cost 22. In the opening match of the day, former West Indies Women’s all-rounder Deandra Dottin smashed six fours and sixes in 75 from 38 balls to earn the Player-of-the-Match and propel Barmy Army to third place with a 22-run win against Spirit.

Dottin powered Barmy Army to 147 for four in their 20 overs, and Spirit responded with 125 for six.