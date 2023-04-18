These assaults on journalists in Guyana exhibit the characteristics of authoritarian countries

Dear Editor,

Over the past month verbal attacks, denigrating comments, erroneous accusations, name calling and threats against journalists, NGOs, environmental activists and human rights defenders have mushroomed. Such actions have originated from several sources, including senior members of Government, individuals who appear to be paid or unpaid advisers, social media personalities, columnists and anonymous Face-book page operators. These attacks, including threats, have been publicized in the media so they are widely available for anyone to read, plus the probability that similar attacks could take place, places persons identified and others at increased risk of harm.

A quick count identified at least 10-12 such attacks over the past few months. What is alarming is the increase of such attacks, and the denigrating comments, name calling and slanderous statements against a well- known and respected NGO, Red Thread, a collective of diverse grassroots women who have stood in solidarity with, and defended women’s rights, for over 30 years. Recently, Red Thread has been mounting monthly pickets outside the President’s Office calling for “Rule of Law” and accountability in the oil and gas sector and the unaffordable cost of living for most Guyanese.

The more recent incidents of this type have been smear campaigns against Davina Bagot, a KN reporter, and Nazima Raghubir, president of the Guyana Press Association. These journalists have been singled out just for reporting on matters of national interest to Guyanese and matters affecting Guyanese right to public participation and information on national and environmental matters. There appears to be a deliberate orchestrated campaign on the part of the State to silence and isolate those who ask reasonable questions and those who dare to express an opinion contrary to the powers that be. What is alarming about this spate of attacks is that it indicates a growing level of intolerance which is a hallmark of undemocratic societies. Attacks on journalists doing their job of ensuring accountability and transparency of public and state authorities and institutions are unacceptable and are strongly condemned as are attacks on environmental justice and human rights defenders and on ordinary Guyanese exercising their constitutional right to freedom of expression, association and information.

It is no coincidence that the vast majority of these attacks have been against Guyanese women. And it is of no coincidence that the majority of these ‘critics’ and ‘naysayers’ have been men and men in positions of power and influence in Guyana. What does this say about the status of women in Guyanese society? Let there be no confusion, these attacks are a form of gender intimidation and gender discrimination. It is also no secret that many of the Guyanese women under attack have a long history of struggle against all forms of violence including gender-based violence, racism, and racial insecurity and class injustices. The attack on the KN reporter Davina Bagot is particularly appalling and warrants legal prosecution. The struggle continues against patriarchy, gender inequality and impunity when it comes to women’s rights, equal rights and justice.

All this is taking place on the eve of the second meeting of the Conference of Parties to the “Regional Agreement on Access to Information, Public Participation and Justice in Environmental Matters in Latin America and the Caribbean” – better known as the Escazú Agreement – being held in Argentina on 19-21 April 2023. The Escazú is the world’s first treaty to include provisions to protect human rights defenders in environmental matters. Guyana has signed and ratified the Escazú Agreement and we are, therefore, an implementing country. The objective of Article 1 of Escazú, guarantees full and effective implementation of the rights of access to environmental information, public participation in the environmental decision-making process, access to justice in environmental matters, creation and strengthening of capacities and cooperation for the protection of the right of every person of present and future generations to live in a healthy environment and to sustainable development.

On access to information, Escazú reminds State parties that this right is not only about access, but also accessibility to environmental information as a public right of citizens, but also requires full disclosure of environmental information in the Government’s possession, control or custody, the right to request such information and the right to be promptly informed and the right to challenge and appeal when such information is not delivered. The understanding is this does not, however, extend to issues of serious national security. Article 9 outlines the issue of human rights defenders in environmental matters. This article requires a safe and enabling environment for persons, groups and organizations that promote and defend human rights in environmental matters, free from threat, restriction and insecurity, and for State Parties to take adequate and effective measures to recognize, protect and promote all the rights of human rights defenders in environmental matters, including their right to life, personal integrity, freedom of opinion and expression, peaceful assembly and association, and free movement, as well as their ability to exercise their access rights.

We call on the High Commissioner for Human Rights, OHCHR, whose duty and mandate are to promote, protect and ensure the right to freedom of expression, including media freedom, and the rights of journalists and media workers to take note of all violations against journalists in Guyana including the recent attacks against journalist Davina Bagot of Kaieteur News and Nazima Raghubir media worker, journalist and president of the Guyana Press Association. We also call on the Government of Guyana and all others to stop the attacks against environmental activists and advocates, NGOs and human rights defenders and to observe the constitutional right of all Guyanese citizens to safe and healthy environments (Article 149J), freedom of association (Article 147), freedom of expression (Article 146) and the duty of every citizen to participate in activities designed to improve the environment and protect the health of the nation (Article 25) of Guyana’s constitution.

Finally, we call on Government, and on all Guyanese, to guarantee the full and effective implementation of the Escazú Agreement – including effective measures to recognize, protect and promote the human rights of defenders of the environment and of all citizens to live in a healthy sustainable environment, where right to life, personal integrity, freedom of opinion and expression, peaceful assembly and association, free movement, and rights to access of information are recognized, implemented and realized.

Sincerely,

Danuta Radzik

Vidyaratha Kissoon

Salima Hinds

Sherlina Nageer

Vanda Radzik

Karen de Souza

Elizabeth Deane Hughes

Michael Adams

Sharmaine Narine

Wintress White

Joy Marcus

Susan Collymore

Halima Khan

Jonel Perreira

Norma Adrian

Maeve Ramsay

Shirley Ault

Michelle John

Vanessa Ross

Mosa Telford

Christine Samaroo

Janette Bulkan

Melinda Janki

Simone Mangal Joly

Jocelyn Dow

Alfred Bhulai