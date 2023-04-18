Dynamic FC wins Reunion Cup football competition

Dynamic FC was crowned the East Coast Reunion Cup Football Champion, defeating Melanie by a 1-0 score-line on Sunday evening at the Golden Grove Community Centre ground.

Tyrese Dennis settled the outcome for the home side as he found the back of the net in the 15th minute. Controlling a cross from the right side, Dennis raced into the penalty box and uncorked a right-footed powerful strike into the far corner.

With the win, Dynamic FC walked away with $500,000, medals, and the championship trophy. On the other

hand, the loser received $300,000 and the corresponding accolade.

On the individual side, Okemi Edwards was adjudged the event’s Most Valuable Player and walked away with a motorcycle. His teammate, Emmanuel Lewis copped the Best Goalkeeper award.

Meanwhile, the scheduled third-place playoff between Ann’s Grove and Buxton United did not occur as both teams failed to make an appearance at the venue.