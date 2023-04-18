Mars nets six goals as Lady Jaguars whip Dominica 10-0

The Lady Jaguars continued their unbeaten streak in the CONCACAF U20 Championship Qualifiers, dismantling Dominica 10-0 yesterday at the Felix Sanchez Olympic Stadium, Dominican Republic.

Guyana’s starting XI which remained unchanged from their opening 6-0 win over Suriname, comprised: Nya-Grace Young, Savannah Singh, Shamya Daniels, Sandra Johnson, Jalade Trim, Glendy Lewis, Anika Sproxton, Heike Clarke, Samantha Benfield, Jayda Schoburgh, and Se-Hanna Mars.

The rout commenced in the fifth minute, as Trim raced into the left side of the penalty box before finishing with the outside of the right boot into the lower right corner. It then became the Mars show, as the wily forward recorded five of her eventual six conversions to essentially end the contest in the first half.