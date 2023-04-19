Herstelling fire an act of arson -GFS concludes

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) yesterday concluded that the blaze that destroyed the home of a 64-year-old woman of Herstelling, East Bank Demerara, was an act of arson allegedly by her son.

The GFS stated that they received a call at 19:01 pm on Monday about a fire at Lot 399, Third Street, Herstelling, East Bank Demerara.

Water tenders accompanied by a water bowser from the West Ruimveldt and Diamond fire stations were immediately dispatched to the location. Upon arrival, firefighters saw a two-storey wooden and concrete building engulfed in flames. The building was owned by 64-year-old Maharanie Mohan, which she occupied along with 61-year-old Ramesh Pritipaul.