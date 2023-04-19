Ukrainian grain and Caricom

Dear Editor,

The price of grain from Ukraine is extremely attractive, and given that member countries of the European Union are preferring not to use Ukrainian grain in lieu of local production, the increasing price pressure should result in a very favourable deal for Guyana. Our lush landscape helps avoid the need for a substantial purchase for local consumption, but in our role spearheading food security for Caricom, this is a deal that we should capitalize on as a supplier for the Region.

The Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Finance should partner on this money making initiative that also has a significant humanitarian benefit for war stricken Ukraine, and provides an opportunity to secure affordable grain for the Region. Food security will surely be easier to achieve as a result.

Best regards,

Jamil Changlee

Chairman

The Cooperative Republicans of

Guyana