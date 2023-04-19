Boxing association on quest for historic achievements

In what can only be described as an historic accomplishment, the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) will be represented by a combined 20 pugilists and officials at three international assignments, marking the most active overseas week in the history of the organization.

The traveling contingent is scheduled to depart local shores tomorrow and Friday respectively for St. Lucia, Barbados and Uzbekistan, a release from the Guyana Boxing Association stated yesterday.

Alesha Jackman, alongside sibling Abiola Jackman, who created history by becoming the first Guyanese females to receive International Boxing Association (IBA) rankings, are at the forefront of two of the international assignments.