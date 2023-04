Blake confident of securing medals at Champion of Champions tourney in St. Lucia

A confident, medal chasing boxing contingent departed last evening for St Lucia to compete in the Champion of Champions event which will conclude on Sunday.

One of the coaches on the sojourn, IBA Three Star, Sebert Blake was bullish on the chances of his charges prior to departure despite several of them making their international debuts.

“Based on the work that they put in during preparation, I am confident that this team will do well.”