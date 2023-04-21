Persaud’s 11-122 inspires E’bo to victory

An impressive outing with the ball by left-arm spinner Aryan Persaud secured Essequibo a five-wicket win over Select XI in the Guyana Cricket Board’s under-19 inter-county three-day tournament.

At Georgetown Cricket Club, Essequibo resumed their final day on 70 for one and eventually reached 232 for five in 80.2 overs.

Persaud ripped through Select XI’s first innings, taking 5-69 to see them bowled out for 209 in 71.3 overs. Myheim Khan supported with 3-29 while Joash Charles took 2-28. Kevin Kisten top scored with 63 and Ezekiel Wilson, who made 55.