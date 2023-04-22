India ferry for northwest is `game changer’ – Edghill

Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill yesterday lauded an India-financed and built ferry for the northwest as a `game changer’.

“The MV MA LISHA is a game changer in water transportation in Guyana”, he said at an appreciation luncheon for those persons instrumental in the completion and delivery of the vessel to Guyana.

A release from the ministry said that the event was held at the Pegasus Hotel, Kingston. Among the special invitees were: Godmother of the MV MA LISHA, Joan Edghill, R. Hari, Chairman and Managing Director of Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd., and invitees from the Indian High Commission.