Hopefully Dr. Kissoon has become wiser to allow the smaller men and women a voice

Dear Editor,

More often than not when small parties pop up on the political scene grand promises and noble talks of transparency, accountability and fighting for the ‘small men and women’ are given to the ever tired, tested and forgotten masses. However, before the promised positive changes are realised the party either becomes an appendage of one the political giants as a ‘Yes’ person and cheerleader or fades into oblivion.

During the last general elections, three small parties were able to gain a seat by combining their votes. Luckily, they had the foresight to do so because individually they would not have been able to serve in the National Assembly and get a chance to materialise their promises to their supporters which we’re yet to see. With the resignation of Mr. Shuman of the LJP party, Dr. Kissoon of TNM party replaces him in the National Assembly. This is a grand opportunity for her given the fact that her party only captured 244 votes (0.05%). In a Stabroek News article published on April 10, and titled ‘New MP readies to lobby for constitutional reform and transparency’ Dr. Kissoon seems to be all about transparency in public office but is she really or are these empty words?

A few years ago, I highlighted an experience I had with the Ministry of Public Service. I accused it of discrimination, breach of contract (refusing to allow me to continue my scholarship programme without just cause) and constitutional violations, including my right to an education and freedom of movement, among other allegations. Although, the ministry has a lawyer at its helm and information at its disposal, it never issued a public statement nor debunked my allegations, yet Dr. Kissoon, as leader of TNM party, came to the defence of this ministry, and by extension, the government by labelling me a liar on social media.

I was not aware that she represented that ministry in any capacity including PR personnel. She presented no evidence to substantiate her claims but due to the great respect her colleagues (medical doctors) and supporters have for her they were motivated to peddle the ‘liar’ angle in solidarity with Dr. Kissoon. I was even psychically diagnosed by these registered medical practitioners as having mental health issues. Imagine the state of healthcare in the country when doctors are using imaginary illnesses to discredit others in matters which do not even concern them.

Editor, due to the high regard the public has for certain categories of professionals and the automatic credibility bestowed upon them, I was forced to defend myself on the social media page where the comments were made (an account belonging to another medical doctor and politician). And of course, none of the commentators were able to produce any sort of evidence to discredit my claims. Hopefully Dr. Kissoon has become wiser and is more predisposed to allow the small men and women to voice their issues. After all, how are we ever going to have transparency and accountability and tackle corruption in public office if the elites, including the politicians and nouveau riche, are the only ones allowed a voice?

Sincerely,

Narissa Deokarran