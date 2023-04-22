I am working for the Guyana Livestock Development Authority without a job contract

Dear Editor,

Please permit me to vent my frustration with the way I am being treated as it pertains to my job contract. I am currently working for the Guyana Livestock Development Authority and I have been awaiting my job contract for several months now, but to date I have not received a single word from the Agency.

I am currently out of my region working and it is very hard to sustain myself for several months without a contract which is affecting my salary as well as all my other benefits. I do hope the Minister of Agriculture and the President H.E Irfaan Ali reads this letter since I am not the only one in this Agency facing this issue; there are other staff in several regions who are facing the same setback but are afraid to speak out due to fear of victimization or losing their job.

I do hope the Agency understands the frustration I am experiencing since not having a job contract has been delaying me from doing business or accessing finance to maintain my day-to-day activities and social life. I do hope good sense prevails.

Sincerely,

(Name and Address Withheld)