Kaieteur Attack Cycle Club 12-lap race on tomorrow

Competitive cycling action will return to the outer circuit of the National Park tomorrow.

According to the Guyana Cycling News’ Facebook page, the Kaieteur Attack Racing Cycle Club, will host a 12-lap race around the outer circuit of the National Park from 07:00hrs.

Cyclists are asked to be present at 06:30hrs for the start.

Prizes will be offered to the first six senior finishers and top three juniors. Entrance fee is $1,000 per cyclist.

The post also stated that the Kaieteur Attack Racing Cycle Club would like to give a huge thanks to all individuals that have contributed to the event which is envisioned to be a success.

“Thank you so much for your support, we look forward to bring more exciting races to all the participants in the near future. Let’s all continue to ride together and support each other,” the post concluded.