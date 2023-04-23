Hope and Yorkshire eyeing first win of the season

LONDON, CMC – West Indies One-day International captain Shai Hope was unbeaten on 53 and put Yorkshire on the path for a possible first win of the season after Sussex endured a dramatic batting collapse in their English County Championship Division 2 match yesterday.

The Barbadian stroke-maker has so far struck half-dozen boundaries in his 88-ball knock that has occupied almost two hours, and Yorkshire reached 138 for three in their second innings at the close on the third day at Hove, still 63 adrift of the victory target. Hope shared a crucial fourth-wicket stand with discarded Test opener Adam Lyth that stabilised the innings after pacer Fynn Hudson-Prentice grabbed two wickets, including Test batsman Dawid Malan for two, and the visitors stumbled to 39 for three early in the chase.

Hope was involved in the most controversial moment of the day when Sussex thought they had dismissed him for nine after he left a Henry Crocombe delivery and immediately grounded his bat, only to leave his crease just as quickly.

Wicketkeeper Oli Carter threw the stumps down and appealed, but it was turned down by umpire Neil Pratt from square-leg. Hope was also fortunate when Tom Alsop failed to hold onto a chance in the closing overs of the day, and he shared 99 with left-hander Lyth, not out on 69.

Earlier, Yorkshire, coached by former West Indies head coach Ottis Gibson, started the day on 216 for seven in their first innings, in reply to the home team’s 361.

They ended up on 298 thanks in the main to a brutal 45 from Ben Coad before Sussex were bowled out for 137 in their second innings after holding sway in the contest for the first two days, seven of their batsmen falling to lbw verdicts.

Discarded Test spinner Dom Bess was the pick of Yorkshire bowlers. He bowled unchanged from the Sea End throughout the afternoon and claimed three for 26 from 16.1 overs.