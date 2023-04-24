Newly commissioned passenger and cargo ferry will boost economic opportunities – Ali

President Irfaan Ali yesterday commissioned the MV Ma Lisha, a vessel which he said will play an integral role in allowing Region One (Barima-Waini) to be an important link connecting Guyana with Trinidad and Tobago, and open a pathway to increased food production and economic opportunities.

Guyana and India had signed a US$12.7 million contract for the 295 seats air-conditioned passenger and cargo ferry, which was eventually named MV Ma Lisha, a Warrau word that means friendship. It is expected to assist with the government’s macro policy of positioning Guyana as the mainstay in the regional food market.

According to the President, the newly commissioned vessel will serve the people of Region One, as well as assist with the modernisation of Guyana. One of the greatest hindrances in fast-tracking Guyana’s transition to food capital of the region is the transportation system. However, the President stressed that the vessel now opens up the opportunity for improved trade between Guyana and Trinidad and other countries in the Caribbean.