Boxers reap rich harvest of six gold, two silver and one bronze medals — St Lucia Champion-of-Champions event

Team Guyana’s nine boxers finished with six gold medals, two silver and a bronze when the curtain came down on the Caribbean Champion-of-Champions two-night event in St Lucia Saturday night. According to one of the coaches of the sojourn, IBA Three Star, Sebert Blake, the medal haul following the fixture at the Vigie Sports Complex in Castries, enabled the local outfit to finish second on the medal table to the hosts.

The ‘Nuff Cuff’ event attracted pugilists from Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, Guadeloupe and St Lucia.

Blake told this publication yesterday that Tofina Barker (junior 54-57kg), Alesha Jackman (elite 60-63kg), Kevon Harris (elite 80-86kg), Emmanuel Pompey (elite 86-92kg), Tiquan Sampson (junior 57-60kg) and Shakquain James (youth 63.5-67kg) were the boxers who finished atop the podium for Guyana.