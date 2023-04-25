Enforcement officers being trained to handle animals seized from illegal trade

The Guyana Wildlife Conservation and Management Commission has partnered with IFAW (International Fund for Animal Welfare) to train 23 frontline enforcement officers on how to handle live animals seized from the illegal wildlife trade.

The training began yesterday and will go up to Thursday, a release from the Commission said yesterday.

Those being trained include personnel from the Guyana Revenue Authority, the Guyana Livestock Development Authority, the Iwokrama International Centre, the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, the Ministry of Natural Resources (Corps of Wardens) and the Guyana Police Force.