Single-window bill for land matters sent to select committee

A long-waited bill for a single window on land matters was yesterday sent to a Select Committee of Parliament for the consideration of amendments.
The Planning and Development Single Window Platform (PDSWP) Bill, which was laid in Parliament some five months ago, was set yesterday for passage when Parliament met at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre. However, according to Minister of Housing, Collin Croal, the bill will be sent to the committee due to amendments proposed both by the Government and Opposition some four days ago.