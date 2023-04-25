The VP and President should be the last step in the ladder of intervention

Dear Editor,

I read of the many difficulties people experience or encounter for services at various offices. They are frustrated. Many were forced to seek the intervention of the Ministers or President and VP. Some-times, even Ministers can’t assist them, forcing VP or Presidential intervention.

Some complained they can’t even get into a government office much less seek service. Guards prevent them from entering the building. At times, offices were overwhelmed with people seeking government service as I observed at several offices. NIS and GRA seems to top the list of complaints for services. Some complainants claimed they tried repeatedly and waited for months (sometimes years) to have resolutions at government offices. The wait at a government office can be hours. And some matters are simple and straight forward that can be resolved within minutes if civil service (staff) really want to get the job done quickly.

When complainants showed up at Presidential or Vice Presidential outreaches, their issues are resolved within minutes with a phone call. How is it possible that the President and VP can get the publics’ problems resolved quickly, but these can’t be done at the office directly between seeker (public) and service provider (government staff). Why must they seek Presidential or VP intervention to address problems? Why are staff un-willing to address peoples’ issues directly that the public has to go the President and VP? It suggests that the system in place is not working. Something needs to be done so to streamline the system so that it functions effectively and efficiently. The system is undermined when the ladder of referral is not followed in the line of “bureaucratic establishment”.

There should be a ladder of referral to address the public’s problem and it should be done quickly. It should not take hours, days, weeks, months or years. Some people are awaiting NIS investigations for years. If there are nagging problems (obstacles) that lower-level staff can’t address or fix, then senior staff (bureaucrats) could or should be empowered to intervene for quick resolution. And if it can’t be done at that level, then the PS of the line Ministry can address the matter. Failing that then the Minister can be approached! The VP and President should be the last step in the ladder of intervention.

The President and VP should not have to take time away from their busy schedules to resolve matters that civil servants or other bureaucrats can resolve in minutes. The public should not have to wait for a Presidential or VP outreach to get effective service. The President and VP should command/demand that staff carry out their responsibilities diligently or find another line of work.

Sincerely,

Vishnu Bisram