Kumar holds nerve as Delhi Capitals defends 13 in final over

(IPL) Delhi Capitals made it two wins in a row beating Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 34 of the 2023 TATA IPL at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad yesterday.

A collective and disciplined bowling effort, helped Delhi Capitals defend 144 as they applied pressure, scalped regular wickets, maintained the stranglehold and held their nerve to take the away team past the finish line.

Impact Player Mukesh Kumar bowled a fantastic final over to defend 13 runs after a late surge by Heinrich Klaasen and Washington Sundar had threatened to take away the match from SRH.