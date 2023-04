The Police yesterday said that Jose Paul Ferreira known as `Zellucas’ is wanted for questioning by the police in relation to the murder of a fellow Brazilian national only known as `Cleb’.

The incident occurred between April 12 and 16, 2023 at Sand Backdam, Cuyuni River.

Ferreira is 50 and his last known addresses are 47 Miles Mabura Road/ Guana Sand Backdam, Cuyuni River.