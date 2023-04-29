Recreational parks for Diamond/Grove, Tuschen

The Government of Guyana, through the Office of the First Lady, will be setting up a Multipurpose Recreational Park in Tuschen, Region Three, and another in Diamond/Grove, Region Four, the Department of a Public Information (DPI) reported yesterday.

The projects which are aimed at creating safe spaces and enhancing the aesthetics of the communities come under the National Beautification Project, DPI said.

First Lady, Arya Ali, who was accompanied by Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, launched the two projects yesterday.

The facilities will comprise exercise areas, food courts, and play areas. They will also be equipped with lights and benches, among other amenities.

Persons will also have a chance to acquire skillsets in various areas, as a multipurpose hall will be established at the park.

Chairperson of the Diamond/Grove Neighbourhood Democratic Council, Indrani Ramnarine welcomed the new development, noting that it is the first of its kind on the East Bank of Demerara, DPI said.