Can we have a national conversation on domestic violence, now?

Dear Editor,

It is time citizens of Guyana have a national and frank discussion about the killing of our women, mothers, friends and daughters. For too long this violent practice have become acceptable. We can no longer sit and accept or wait for another woman or man to become another statistic. Our children need their parents and vice-versa. Editor, I am calling for initiatives to be had to facilitate and deal with domestic violence issues. We have seen the break down in marriages and relationships, be it former or current, and the picture is not a pretty one. I am most scared about our young people who would grow up to believe that the practice is acceptable and would want to emulate. Something must be done immediately to address this frightening topic. Editor, where do we start?

Well as I am the writer here I am going to suggest we start by having a national conversation. We must lay it all on the table and be frank. What is causing our men to want to viciously harm our women? The same woman they profess to love. Does love hurt or should it meant to care and protect and even promote? We need to get every politician and the ordinary men and women to become involved. We need to come up with a plan and to organize. Let’s not wait any longer because our women and men and our children lives depend on an intervention to survive. Our women must be protected from these men whenever they leave a relationship. They need to be protected. The other day I also read of the young lady whose neck was partially severed. Her former lover killed himself. The woman was actually kidnapped from her mother’s home. This should have never happened but it did.

One may question where the males in the family are or why someone didn’t call the police? Guyana, our women needs you. Pump monies into facilitating a workable program to address this national issue. It is time. Let’s stop accepting this sort of practice. Let us act and do so now. Again I am sorry for the loss of this young mother, and moreso, for her children who are now motherless. The trauma inflicted on those two kids, they too would need counseling; so, you see Guyana, the problem is a serious and complex one.

Sincerely,

Yannason Nichola Duncan