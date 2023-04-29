Petra Organisation standard bearer for schools football —-Says Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle at launch of ExxonMobil U14 c/ships

The fourth ExxonMobil boy’s and girl’s U14 football competitions was launched yesterday at the Cara Lodge Hotel on Quamina Street.

The event which will feature 32 boys teams and 16 girls schools competing will be staged from May 13th – June 17th at the Ministry of Education and National Insurance Scheme grounds, Carifesta Avenue.

Participation will emanate from Regions #1, #2, #3, #4, #5, #6, #7, and #10.

The boys’ teams are West Ruimveldt, East Ruimveldt, North Ruimveldt, Institute of Academic Excellence, Charlestown, Dolphin, New Central, St Cuthbert’s, Friendship, Vergenoegen, Leonora, Freeburg, Brickdam, the Bishops’ High, Chase Academy, New Campbellville, Fort Wellington, Carmel, Tutorial, St Winifred, Marian Academy, Vreed-en-Hoop, Manchester, Waramuri, Patentia, President College, Cummings Lodge, Annandale, Bush Lot, Hope, Ann’s Grove, Dora, Bartica, Mackenzie High, Wismar/Christianburg, New Amsterdam, West Demerara, Canje, Woodley Park, and Charity.