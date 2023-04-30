Chopped No. 55 woman says still being threatened by attacker -urges cops to apprehend him

Thirty-four-year-old Sandy Persaud continues to live in fear as police in Region Six have failed to arrest her partner of four years who brutally chopped her about her body earlier this month resulting in her now being unable to move around on her own.

Persaud, also known as `Baby’, 34, of Number 55 Village was rushed to the Skeldon Public Hospital on April 5th after which she was transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where she underwent emergency surgery and was hospitalized for several weeks before being released recently.

The attacker was identified as her partner who she separated from in February, Sasenarine Bridgemohan Sankar also known as `Wire’, 47, a barber.