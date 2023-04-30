GPL still failing to meet low targets, PUC decides not to fine it -power loss around 25%

While GPL continues to fail to meet the majority of its targets, the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) has decided not to impose a penalty on it but has highlighted the impact of high power losses on the financial stability of the utility.

The PUC made its decision in Order 1 of 2023 which was released to the media yesterday.

The Commission noted that while the targets continue to be set below industry standards, the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) was still failing to meet them. Further, technical and non-technical losses mounted up to roughly 25% percent of generated power which had been the target set in that category.