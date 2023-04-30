Swearing in of new Chief of Staff

President Irfaan Ali attended the Change of Command Parade between the outgoing Chief of Staff (COS) of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Brigadier Godfrey Bess and COS, Brigadier Omar Khan at Camp Ayanganna on Friday.

Before the parade, President Ali had presided over the swearing-in ceremony of the 12th Chief of Staff, Khan, a release from the Office of the President said..

During the event, the Head of State lauded the service of Brigadier Bess and said he served “exceptionally, faithfully, truthfully” and with a high level of professionalism.

The President also said that he has full confidence in Brigadier Khan, who he said possesses the necessary skills, competence, loyalty and love for country that would allow him to be an exceptional COS.

He also emphasised and assured the new GDF COS of the full support of the Government of Guyana.