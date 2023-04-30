GFF Elite League returns following four-year absence

Following a four-year absence since its prior iteration in 2019, the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) officially launched the Elite League 5th season yesterday during a simple ceremony at the entity’s Section K Campbellville Secretariat.
The event, which is billed to commence on May 14th, will feature 10 teams competing in a one round format.
The teams are: Fruta Conquerors, Guyana Defence Force, Guyana Police Force, Western Tigers, Santos, Milerock, Ann’s Grove, Buxton United, Victoria Kings and Den Amstel.