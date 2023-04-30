Sports

GFF Elite League returns following four-year absence

GFF General Secretary Ian Alves displaying the participation grant in the presence of Elite League team officials which will be afforded to the competing sides prior to the start of Season Five
Following a four-year absence since its prior iteration in 2019, the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) officially launched the Elite League 5th season yesterday during a simple ceremony at the entity’s Section K Campbellville Secretariat.

The event, which is billed to commence on May 14th, will feature 10 teams competing in a one round format.

The teams are: Fruta Conquerors, Guyana Defence Force, Guyana Police Force, Western Tigers, Santos, Milerock, Ann’s Grove, Buxton United, Victoria Kings and Den Amstel.

