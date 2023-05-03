Regulation of real estate sector vital

While pointing out that the real estate sector is practically unregulated, the Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall SC has stated that it is time for that to change in the face of Guyana’s unprecedented economic growth.

According to a Ministry of Legal Affairs release, Nandlall made these remarks at a meeting yesterday at the ministry’s offices with representatives of the Realtors Association of Guyana and the Guyana Association of Real Estate Professionals. At the meeting, he presented a copy of the draft Real Estate Bill 2023 and highlighted its core objectives and main provisions to the real estate group.