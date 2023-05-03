Falcons, Orealla win BVA junior tourneys

The Berbice Volleyball Association successfully hosted two tournaments recently at the Guysuco Training Centre (GTC) as the Association prepares its junior players for national competitions. Falcons of Orealla defeated GTC Port Mourant 1 by 30 points to 27 in a rain-affected final. The other teams in contention in the tournament were Challengers, Berbice High School and GTCPM 2.

Prizes were presented to the winners and runners-up. There were also prizes for Staffon Lewis of GTCOM who was the Best Libero while his teammate Acaduan Andrews was the Best Setter and Ronaldino Felix of Falcons Best Defence. The Best Spiker was Lawrence France of Falcons who was also voted the Most Valuable Player. In the female competition, Orealla Seniors defeated GTCPM in a thrilling finals.