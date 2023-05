Residents, tourists calling for hole in bridge at Capoey to be fixed -described as threat to life, limb, vehicle

Residents and tourists visiting Capoey Lake in Region Two are calling on the relevant authorities to repair a bridge which they say poses a major threat to their vehicles. According to reports there is a hole is on the left side of the bridge which has been deteriorating daily.

The bridge is the main access to the Capoey Lake and the mission. Capoey Lake is one of the tourist destinations in the region. On a daily basis, persons would visit the area to relax and to take a dip in the black water.