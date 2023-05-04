Win not too far away, says Gibson

LEEDS, England, CMC – Yorkshire head coach Ottis Gibson believes his side is close to taking their first win after a frustrating start to the County Championship.

The north England outfit face Glamorgan in their fourth round match at Headingley starting today, hoping to end a winless three-match run.

Yorkshire were stunned by Leicestershire in their opener last month, watched as rain forced a no-result at Bristol without a ball bowled before seeing the elements intervene again with 63 required for victory over Sussex on the final day at Hove.

“Hopefully we can take all the positive things we did at Sussex into this game, and hopefully we can get some better weather,” said Gibson, a former West Indies player and head coach.

“It was the closest we had come to winning since Bristol last year, so fantastic.

“It felt a bit like a loss because we invested so much in the game and weren’t able to get the opportunity to score the 60 runs we needed.”

He continued: “But, at the same time, the way we played, the language we’re using towards each other, the way we analysed the game, the way we’re executing our plans, the way the bowlers are thinking about trying to take wickets rather than keeping it dry, it’s encouraging.

“With the talent we have and the skill we have, winning isn’t far away.”

West Indies One-Day International captain, Shai Hope, turned out in the season’s first three matches for Yorkshire, hitting two half-centuries in four innings.

The right-hander was a last-minute call-up to cover for the early-season unavailability of Shan Masood.