Official support can help Mocha Market Day ‘rise again’….Coop Chair

Having earned a reputation as one of the standout services of its kind across coastal Guyana, the Mocha/Arcadia Farmers Market may well be facing the likelihood of ‘going under,’ the Farmers’ challenges associated with drainage and irrigation, plus the distracting standoff with government over the relocation issues facing some residents of the community, having brought the usually well-supported event to a halt.

Crop cultivation and cattle rearing the two mainstream economic pursuits of residents of the community. Market Days are staged, usually, on pre-advertised Sundays. On those days, the farmers bring their produce to the marketplace, their offerings attracting patronage from both residents of neighboring communities as well as patrons that come from as far as Georgetown and along the East Bank.