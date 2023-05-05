Dear Editor,

The daily outcry for the Home Affairs PS to come clean is much to ado about nothing. The US has arrested the president of Panama and ex defense Minister of Mexico, invaded Grenada, impeached Nixon, charged Trump and was coming after Jim Jones. So seizure and the revocation of the PS visas is a big fart in the Amazon of USA national security and foreign policies.

Recently it was well publicized that a well-known Guyanese citizen hired a top Washington Lobby Firm to find out why he is being denied entry to the USA. So either those importuning on the PS and all concern or why someone should hire a lobby firm or get over themselves that they are nothing special when it comes to the US Customs and Border Protection.

Sincerely,

Keith Bernard