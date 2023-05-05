We came in different ships but today we are in one boat

Dear Editor,

We just celebrated World Press Freedom Day 2023 and this week opened the workers’ Labour Day event and Friday we will observe Indian Arrival Day. In essence, when the Indians and other Immigrants arrived, it was similar to what the Labour Movement refers to, albeit in very different circumstances, as labour replacement. In spite of that, the freed Africans welcomed the Immigrants. The Descendants of Africans who latched on to the British educational system became the earliest professionals and educators and they passed these skills lovingly to the Immigrants – Doctors, Teachers, Midwives, Policemen , Soldiers, etc. The children of the immigrants rose to great heights to achieve levels of education and socialization, and as David Granger observed at the Palmyra event in Berbice, they deserve our praise, admiration and respect.

On a sad note, this ogre consequent to Apan Jaat, suspicion and distress still hangs over our collective heads like the proverbial sword of Damocles and is a matter we must face and deal with structurally, historically and scientifically. Unhappily, the present administration continues to believe that the cosmetic solution that they implemented for years will work. It did not and will not work and I will highlight some of these non-starters. One, in a democracy, the ruling party seem unable to understand that the media for good reasons, must not be throttled, intimidated nor, as we see in the State-controlled media, those voices not saying the same thing be shut out.

Second, in this important oil sector, had it not been for the Editorial columns in Stabroek News, Channel 9, and the courageous crusade of Glenn Lall on Kaieteur Radio among others, we would not have learnt of the shenanigans going on by our Government in relation to the billions being harvested from oil and gas, gold, and other non-renewable natural resources and others. Three, pressure on ordinary people in particular Amerindians, Afro and Indo Guyanese is clear as crystal. Cost of living is going up every day and our government seems convinced that handing out a few bits of money here and there will keep the masses quiet even as the gap between the rich and poor widens.

This is all the more worrisome when recent reports show that we are the fastest growing economy in the hemisphere, if not in the world. The World Bank report puts Guyana way ahead to all other territories. Guyana’s growth is now pegged at 25.2 percent, and the next nearest countries are St. Vincent and the Grenadines (6.0%) and Paraguay at 5.2%, almost 4 and 5 times lower respectively. It is nearly the same trend presented in the ECLAC 2023 report with a projected economic growth of 37.2 % for Guyana. Panama and Paraguay are almost 9 times behind Guyana and Venezuela’s growth to be comparatively better at 5% and Antigua and Barbuda at 9.5%. Beyond this our per capita income with recent oil fines is now the highest in the world.

For emphasis, our per capita income is now the highest in the world. In spite of the above remarkable progress, this week my area suffered six power outages and I know of children in the community who opened the week surviving on one meal per day. Something is wrong. Fourthly, the Police Service Commission was established to guide this important aspect of national life, the Police Force. The Courts determined that the Chairman and Members have not been properly appointed, according to law but the PPP legal luminary, the Attorney General, notwithstanding the pronouncement of the High Court asserted that the President acted properly. So he threw out of the window the cherished principle of democracy of the judiciary, the executive and the Parliament, so this means it doesn’t matter what the judiciary pronounces on, whatever His Excellency the President does, right or wrong, as far as this Government is concerned, he will always be correct.

Fifth, so we are building roads, promoting private hospitals and recently announced the building of a $6.6B hospital at Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice and over 30,000 persons in region 5 are expected to benefit from the improved health care services when completed. No reason was given, why the existing medical facility at Fort Wellington that has served the community for several generations could not be rebuilt or upgraded and no word as to where the additional medical personnel would come from or is this part of a long range plan to change demographics of Guyana or it is the same thinking that in spite of more favourable conditions, Berbice Bridge was not built from Stanleytown on the East to Ithaca on the West, but was built further north at double the cost.

Finally, on May Day, I heard unconvincing reasons why the subsidy to Critchlow Labour College was withdrawn and also the subsidy for IPADA-G (International Decade for People of African Descent Assembly – Guyana) and no valid reasons given for this deliberate attempt to suffocate organisations that the government perceives that are neither peons nor sycophants. Three cheers for inclusiveness and One Guyana. Happy Arrival Day! And to recite the wisdom of the late Dr. Yesu Persaud, when on a similar occasion, some years ago, he reminded us that we came in different ships but today we are now in the same boat. Let us accept this truth and as a people paddle together to navigate the treacherous waters of corruption, bigotry, greed and to arrest the actions of those who have learnt the strategy and tactics of Massa and are attempting to take us back, all of the ordinary people, to forms of slavery and dependence on their mercy and relive the words.

Finally, we end this week with the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III in London. I confess I have always and still enjoy the pomp and precision displayed by the British for this royal occasion, the best in the world and if I could vote in the present argument, I would vote to retain the British Monarchy and will sing along on Saturday when Edward Elgar’s music is played. “Land of Hope and Glory.”

Sincerely,

Hamilton Green

Elder