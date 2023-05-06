Guyana News

𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗿𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿e 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸𝘀 𝗺𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗴 ahead 𝗮𝘁 new housing site 𝗶𝗻 𝗕𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗮

In the coming weeks, construction on the first 100 middle-income, three-bedroom flat housing units will begin in Bartica, Region 7.

 

Director of Projects, of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) Omar Narine, led a visit to the new site which is located at 7 Miles, just off from the Bartica Airstrip.

 

Regional officials and engineers were also on the site visit yesterday.

 

This new development is  valued at  approximately $1b. Currently, three contractors have mobilized and works are progressing as planned, a release from the CHPA said.

