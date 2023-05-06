Luka Doncic to pay for Belgrade shooting victims’ funerals

Dallas Mavericks star guard Luka Doncic will pay for funeral services and grief counseling for classmates and staff at the Belgrade elementary school where eight children and a security guard were murdered in a mass shooting, a spokesperson for Doncic’s foundation told ESPN on Thursday.

A 13-year-old boy went on a shooting rampage on Wednesday at Vladislav Ribnikar primary school in the Serbian capital. Six children and a teacher also were injured.

Doncic, a native of Slovenia, has family roots in Serbia, including his father, Sasha, who was born there.

“I am heartbroken by the tragic school shooting in Serbia and the loss of lives, including those of innocent school children,” Doncic said in a statement through the Luka Doncic Foundation to ESPN. “My thoughts are with the families and the entire community affected by this tragedy.”

He made a commitment for assistance both short and long term. The five-year NBA player, the 2018-19 Rookie of the Year and a four-time All-Star, also welcomes involvement from other league players with ties to the Balkans region.

“Through my foundation, I am exploring both immediate and long-term ways to support the students, faculty, and families affected by the shooting at the Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School,” Doncic said in the statement. “I am committed and I will continue to share updates and ways to support as details become available.”

Doncic averaged a career-high 32.4 points in 66 games this season. He also contributed 8.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game.

—Field Level Media