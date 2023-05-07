Police to seek legal advice in Aishalton teenager murder case

The police are seeking legal advice in the case of the death of 12-year-old Amanda Smith of Aishalton, Deep South Rupununi, Region Nine, while a suspect remains in custody.

Commander of Regional Division Nine, Superintendent Raphael Rose, told Stabroek News yesterday that Smith’s uncle was still in police custody.

Smith’s lifeless body was discovered by her brother in their yard on the night of April 22. A police report stated that a post-mortem examination revealed that Smith died from brain haemorrhage due to blunt trauma to the head and face compounded by compression injuries to the neck.