‘Where Papi?’ – Boxie gunned down in Palmyra

(Trinidad Express) pensioner Selwyn Boxie was sitting in his living room when a gunman came in and killed him on Friday night.

At close range, Boxie, 69, was shot several times by the gunman who moments later ran into a waiting car and escaped.

Boxie was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The shooting happened at around 8 p.m.

A friend of Boxie’s son was sitting in the porch area of their house on Palmyra Road in San Fernando when the killer came to the house.

Dressed in a hoodie, the man asked for ‘Papi’, which was Boxie’s nickname.

He then went into the living room where Boxie sat on a couch and shot him.

The killer fled in a waiting Nissan AD wagon.

Officers of the Southern Division Task Force, Ste Madeleine and Marabella CIDs responded but the killer was not found.

Detectives of the Homicide Bureau of Region III are searching for a motive for the killing.