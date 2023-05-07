In 2017, five years after the Guyana Women Artists’ Association’s (GWAA) initial accommodation of my contemporary approaches with provision of a small room to show.

Transformations (2012), the gesture was repeated. The GWAA secured me a room to have an exhibition of my work in what I conceived of as ‘a show within a show,’ although the two shows existed on entirely separate floors of the National Gallery of Art (NGA), Castellani House.

I was happy to be offered the space as my efforts to secure the same space years before had been met with no response from the highest official of the institution. Elated, I titled the exhibition ‘Walk with me – a show’. I intended to bring several of the ‘Walk with me’ works back to life to define a room with related and intersecting works.