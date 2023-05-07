The 1823 Demerara Revolt: A retrospective summary 200 years after

By Nigel Westmaas

Introduction

An important turning point in the fight against the British imperial plantation system and global chattel slavery was the uprising in Guyana 200 years ago in August 1823.This event displayed incredible daring, courage, the effectiveness of group action and the capacity of the enslaved to shape their own fate by attacking the institutional and physical embodiment of their servitude.

It is impossible to overstate the significance of the massive revolt in Guyana sandwiched as it was between two other momentous “Caricom” slave rebellions, Barbados (Bussa) in 1816, and the Jamaica insurrection in 1831. Together, all three revolts helped to undermine the political, economic, and moral foundations of the British imperial plantation system and, consequently, the existence of worldwide chattel slavery.