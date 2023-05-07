Thoughts on raising a teenager

“Sometimes I ask myself where do you draw the line? These children are so much more informed and many times if I don’t catch myself I will become the child and he will be the parent. I have to shake myself and say ‘girl get a grip of yourself’’,” she said with a small laugh.

The words of a mother who is adjusting to a teenage son.

In case you are wondering about the focus on parenting in this space over the last few weeks, just know that I am also experiencing some of the same challenges as a parent whose children are moving from one stage to another. It seems that these are the conversations I am having mostly now as we compare ‘notes’ and share our concerns as mothers who are just trying to do our best.