Govt intent to appeal Exxon insurance ruling shows it as uncaring – TIGI

Local anti-corruption body Transparency Institute Guyana Inc (TIGI) has said that going against its own citizens in appealing the ruling requiring the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to enforce the liability clause in the permits issued to Exxon-Mobil Guyana, shows a government that doesn’t care and reeks of political opportunistic behaviour.

“The question is why a government would want to appeal such a decision. Would that not be a pyrrhic battle? Would not a government lose more support from the people than it gains even if it won the argument?” TIGI questioned in a statement.