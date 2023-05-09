Half the road in pristine condition, the other half filled with potholes

Dear Editor,

I would like to bring the topic of road construction to your attention and hopefully get some answers to what I and other residents of my area thought was a superficial community project undertaken by the Ministry. As a proud citizen of Guyana, any developmental project is welcomed by the community and commended, however, my concern is the thought process of administrators that accompanies the execution of these projects.

About six weeks ago, government officials came to the community of Church Street, Friendship, E.B.D. and started measuring and surveying the road with intentions of extending same. While this will benefit the residents that live beyond the existing road, the managers of this project instructed (speculating) the contractors to do just that, extend the road, and exactly that was done without taking into consideration the dilapidated state of the existing road.

What we have now is half of a road that is in pristine condition and the other half filled with potholes, fractures and dips. Least to say, how hard would it have been to at least repair the sections of the current road that is most afflicted with potholes while all that specialized and heavy-duty equipment was available in the same vicinity? And factually, the contractors could not deny seeing the state of the existing road because their scope started where this current road ends!

This just appears to be a checklist of “a job well done” when looking under a microscope and not at the larger picture. What’s done is done, I would, however, simply like an explanation from the team that undertook this project to listen and understand what their thought process was behind their approach in this venture. Whatever they were thinking must be good. Ultimately, this was a job well done.

Sincerely,

(Name and Address Withheld)